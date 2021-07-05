Volvo Concept Recharge previews future of Scandinavian EVs

- Introduces new platform and powertrain

- Is autonomous ready

Volvo has showcased a new electric concept – Concept Recharge – which they are calling ‘a new paradigm in car design and a manifesto for the next generation of all-electric Volvos’. With the electrification push, the Swedish carmaker used the modified underpinnings of standard ICE models for their EVs. Now, the Concept Recharge is here to take the Volvo EVs to the next level.

This e-SUV concept claims to remove the complexity of the internal combustion engine allowing for a distinct proportion, aerodynamics, and interior space over the older Volvo EVs. It debuts a new electric-only platform. And this platform is designed to feature flat floors. Even the wheelbase and tyre size are extended with shorter overhangs liberating more space on the inside.

Apart from that, the concept also previews Volvo’s new design language. Following the ‘less but better' philosophy, the design takes a minimalistic approach. It gets flush panels with a traditional grille and ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlamps. But these headlamps gain the latest HD technology-enabled graphics. Also, the signature vertical rear lamps are reimagined with a set of wings that extend at higher speeds to improve the overall aerodynamics.

On the inside, a large 15-inch free-standing touchscreen is seen which Volvo says is improved in user experience with next-generation connected infotainment system. There are sustainable and natural materials used inside the cabin too. Lastly, the Concept Recharge also comes equipped with LiDAR built-in making it autonomous ready.

The Volvo Concept Recharge is unlikely to go into production. But the design elements, technological equipment, and of course the new platform will surely benefit the upcoming pure electric vehicles from the Scandinavian carmaker.