    Ferrari Roma to be launched in India on 7 July

    Nikhil Puthran

    321 Views
    Ferrari Roma to be launched in India on 7 July

    - To be powered by a 3.9-litre V8 engine with a new eight-speed F1 dual-clutch gearbox to produce 612bhp/760Nm

    - Based on Ferrari’s new lightweight chassis

    Italian premium performance manufacturer, Ferrari will launch the Roma Coupe in India on 7 July, 2021. The new model claims to offer a range of segment premium features that further enhances the driving experience. The Roma gets a new lightweight chassis which has been developed by Ferrari for its new generation models. The company claims that 70 per cent of the components in the Ferrari Roma are entirely new. 

    The upcoming Ferrari Roma claims to offer best combination of aerodynamic performance and styling. One of the notable highlight includes rear spoiler integrated in to the rear screen. The rear spoiler can be deployed in three different positions – Low Drag, Medium Downforce, and High Downforce. The company further claims that the fascia has a shark nose effect. The two linear full LED headlights are traversed by horizontal light that further enhances its distinctive character. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Roma is powered by a 3.9-litre (3,855cc) V8 engine which generates 612bhp between 5,750 - 7,500rpm and 760Nm of torque between 3,000 – 5,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a new eight-speed F1 dual-clutch gearbox. The top-speed is electronically restricted to 320kmph and the vehicle is capable of sprinting the 0-100kmph in 3.4 seconds, and 0 -200kmph in 9.3 seconds. 

    The new steering wheel is designed using the ‘Eyes on the road, hands on the wheel’ philosophy. The digital instrument cluster is protected by an elegant binnacle, which extends out naturally from the dash. The instrumentation is now entirely digital with all the screens going completely black when the car is not running. The instrument cluster gets 16-inch HD screen with navigation. Additionally, the vehicle will feature an optional 8.4-inch HD central display.

