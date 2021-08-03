CarWale
    BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition launched in India at Rs 1.42 crore

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine generating 335bhp/450Nm

    - Bespoke variant of the 7 Series loaded with distinctive feature highlights 

    BMW has introduced its flagship sedan, the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition in the country at Rs 1,42,90,000 (ex-showroom, India). The premium sedan is available in two metallic colour options - Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. This personalised version of the 7 Series offers a unique set of exterior and interior feature highlights. It is worth noting that only limited units of the BMW 740Li M Sport will be sold in the country via BMW online shop. 

    Visually, the BMW 7 Series always had an imposing presence with a distinctive front and rear section. The dynamic character is further accentuated by adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight technology that distributes lights evenly. Customers can choose between 20-inch bi-coloured V-spoke light alloy wheels or 20-inch M light Star spoke style alloy wheels. As compared to the regular version, the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition further ups the ante with a unique set of features for customers that seek a bespoke identity. 

    As for the interior, the vehicle offers customisable embroidery on the headrest and backrest cushions. Additionally, the BMW Individual Alcantara headliner in Ivory White and Canberra Beige further highlights the special quality. The new fine-wood trim with wooden inlays adds a touch of luxury to the roof handles clasp, rear seat belt clasp, and rear-centre armrest cup holder. Additional feature highlights include panoramic glass roof Sky Lounge with LED light graphics, ambient lighting, ambient air package, four-zone automatic climate control, electrically-adjustable comfort seats, massage function, and active seat ventilation. 

    Mechanically, the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine which generates 335bhp and 450Nm of torque between 1,500-5,200 rpm. This engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds. To further enhance the drive experience, the flagship sedan offers dynamic damper control, adaptive two-axle air suspension, ECO PRO mode, brake energy regeneration, electronic power steering, 50:50 weight distribution, and driving experience control switch. 

    In terms of safety, the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition offers six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, and more.

    BMW 7 Series
    ₹ 1.38 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
