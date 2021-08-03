Hyundai India registers cumulative sales of 60,249 units in July 2021; Alcazar gathers over 11,000 bookings

- Exports to global markets stood at 12,207 units

- Hyundai Alcazar gathers over 11,000 bookings

Hyundai Motor India Limited has revealed the sales figures for July 2021. The carmaker logged total cumulative sales of 60,249 units in the previous month. Out of the total sales, Hyundai India sold 48,042 units in the domestic market while 12,207 units were exported to the international markets. On a yearly scale, the domestic sales are up by an optimistic 25.8 per cent.

As compared to the 40,496 unit sales in June 2021, the numbers have improved by 10.6 per cent. A part of this positive performance is thanks to the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar. The three-row SUV has witnessed strong demand and received over 11,000 bookings within a month of its launch in the country. The Alcazar is offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains across three variants and eight colours to choose from. To know more about the Hyundai Alcazar, read our first-drive review here.

Last week, Hyundai inaugurated its new corporate headquarters at Gurugram. The new facility stands on a total built-up area of 28,000 square metres. It boasts some of the modern and latest amenities like 50kW rooftop solar panels, 400 square metres of green wall, and 14 EV charging stations. To know more about it, click here.

Commenting on the July 2021 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai registered domestic sales of 48,042 units in July backed by strong performance of our newly launched six and seven-seater SUV, “The Hyundai ALCAZAR” and our other segment defining products like Creta, i20, and Venue. A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the Passenger Vehicle Industry with the stabilisation of macro-economic factors, good monsoons, and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility.”