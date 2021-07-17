CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-three compact sedans sold in India in June 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,573 Views
    Top-three compact sedans sold in India in June 2021

    - Maruti Suzuki Dzire leads the segment with 12,639-unit sales in June 2021

    - Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze emerge as second and third bestsellers with 3,126-unit sales and 1,487-unit sales, respectively

    Compact sedans have a fair share of fan following given the superior level of comfort and features that the vehicle provides over hatchbacks. In recent times, the sales for the compact sedan has been affected due to the large scale infiltration of compact SUVs in the Indian market. That said, the compact sedans continue to be the key contributors to overall sales for the manufacturers in the country. 

    The following are the top-three compact sedans sold in India in June 2021 -

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    The demand for the Dzire compact sedan has been rock solid ever since it was first launched in the country. Based on the new platform, the Dzire continued to attract buyers in India in June 2021 as well. The company sold 12,639 units of the Dzire in India in June 2021 as compared to 5,834 units in India in June 2020, thereby registering an impressive growth of 117 per cent. The Dzire gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,400rpm. This engine can be had in either a five-speed manual or an AMT option. 

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Aura                            

    The Hyundai Aura emerged as the second bestseller in its segment. The company sold 3,126 units of the Aura in June 2021 as compared to 1,016-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 208 per cent. The Aura is available in 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The four-cylinder petrol unit generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm at 4,000rpm. Both the engines are available in five-speed manual and AMT options. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda Amaze

    The Japanese vehicle manufacturer, Honda reported a massive 970 per cent growth in sales with 1,487-unit sales in June 2021 as compared to 139-unit sales in June 2020. The Amaze is the second bestseller for the company in India last month, after the City sedan. The Amaze is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm at 4,800rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 99bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm of torque 1,750rpm. Both the engine are available in five-speed manual and CVT options.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.25 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top-three entry-level cars sold in India in June 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    ₹ 1.70 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.25 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.26 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.29 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.97 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.16 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-three compact sedans sold in India in June 2021