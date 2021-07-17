- Maruti Suzuki Dzire leads the segment with 12,639-unit sales in June 2021

- Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze emerge as second and third bestsellers with 3,126-unit sales and 1,487-unit sales, respectively

Compact sedans have a fair share of fan following given the superior level of comfort and features that the vehicle provides over hatchbacks. In recent times, the sales for the compact sedan has been affected due to the large scale infiltration of compact SUVs in the Indian market. That said, the compact sedans continue to be the key contributors to overall sales for the manufacturers in the country.

The following are the top-three compact sedans sold in India in June 2021 -

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The demand for the Dzire compact sedan has been rock solid ever since it was first launched in the country. Based on the new platform, the Dzire continued to attract buyers in India in June 2021 as well. The company sold 12,639 units of the Dzire in India in June 2021 as compared to 5,834 units in India in June 2020, thereby registering an impressive growth of 117 per cent. The Dzire gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,400rpm. This engine can be had in either a five-speed manual or an AMT option.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura emerged as the second bestseller in its segment. The company sold 3,126 units of the Aura in June 2021 as compared to 1,016-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 208 per cent. The Aura is available in 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The four-cylinder petrol unit generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm at 4,000rpm. Both the engines are available in five-speed manual and AMT options.

Honda Amaze

The Japanese vehicle manufacturer, Honda reported a massive 970 per cent growth in sales with 1,487-unit sales in June 2021 as compared to 139-unit sales in June 2020. The Amaze is the second bestseller for the company in India last month, after the City sedan. The Amaze is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm at 4,800rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 99bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm of torque 1,750rpm. Both the engine are available in five-speed manual and CVT options.