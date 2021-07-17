Top-three entry-level cars sold in India in June 2021

- Maruti Suzuki Alto retains its pole position with 12,513-unit sales in June 2021

- Tata Tiago and Renault Kwid hold second and third ranks with 4,881 units and 2,441 units, respectively

- Improving buyer sentiments and relaxation in norms has helped in reviving cars sales in June 2021

Entry-level cars form the bread and butter segment for auto manufacturers in the country. Over the years, the entry-level segment has been the key contributor to the overall sales, until recently when the utility vehicle segment and the B-segment have emerged as key contributors to overall sales. Although sales for the entry-level segment have dropped significantly in recent times, it still continues to make a significant contribution to cumulative sales every month.

The iconic Maruti Suzuki Alto is the undisputed leader and holds the record for being the highest-selling entry-level car in the country. Back in June 2021, the Indian vehicle manufacturer sold 12,513 units of the Alto in the country. In the same period last year, the company 7,298 units, thereby registering a 71 per cent growth in sales last month. Improvement in consumer sentiments and ease in lockdown norms last month can be attributed to this significant growth in sales. The vehicle is powered by a 796cc three-cylinder engine which generates 47bhp at 6,000rpm and 69Nm at 3,500rpm. The CNG version generates 40bhp at 6,000rpm and 60Nm at 3,500rpm.

Tata Tiago, another popular name in this segment emerged as the second bestseller in this segment with 4,881-unit sales in June 2021 as compared to 4,069-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 20 per cent growth in sales. Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine that generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Renault Kwid took third place with 2,161-unit sales in June 2021. However, the sales for Kwid dropped by 11 per cent last month as compared to 2,441-unit sales in the same period last year. The Kwid was the highest-selling model for the company last month. The Kwid is available in two petrol engine options. The 799cc engine produces 53bhp at 5,678rpm and 72Nm at 4,386rpm. The 1.0-litre variant generates 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 91Nm at 4,250rpm.