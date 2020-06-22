Please Tell Us Your City

Kia Motors reveals AI-based owner’s manual

June 22, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Kia Motors reveals AI-based owner’s manual

- To be sequentially introduced in second half of 2020

- Replaces the need for a printed owner’s manual 

Kia Motors has revealed the ‘Kia owner’s Manual’ app, an AI-based manual developed in partnership with Google Cloud and Magazone. Using a smartphone camera, the ‘Kia owner’s Manual’ app explains the name and functions of features found inside Kia models. The app essentially replaces the need for a printed owner’s manual. The company claims that the app explains the functions in a simple and convenient manner.

Kia has offered augmented reality (AR) mobile apps to customers in certain markets since 2017. However, wide use of the app was limited as it required measuring all layouts and switches for every new model. Kia, Google and Megazone focused on recognizing symbols on the switches making the app compatible with any new models as symbols in vehicles are universal. Partnering with Google Cloud and Megazone means the new Kia Owner’s Manual app can be more easily tailored and adapted for dozens of Kia’s global markets.

Based on Google Cloud’s unique AI platform-based image learning technology, the app’s Symbol Scanner function allows accurate identification of in-car switch symbols from any angle. For example, if a user scans the ‘cruise control’ symbol on the steering wheel with a smartphone, the AI platform will recognize the image via server communication. The smartphone then instantly displays a video introducing the detailed functions of the cruise control system. 

The ‘Kia Owner’s Manual’ app serves as a digital owner’s manual with a search function. It also provides a Symbol Index and Warning Indicator Index, providing an illustrated list of in-car symbols and instrument cluster warning lights and their definitions. Kia Motors will roll out the ‘Kia Owner’s Manual’ app sequentially in the second half of 2020, starting with the new cars that are scheduled to be released worldwide.

  • Kia
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
