Updated 2023 Nissan “Godzilla” GT-R revealed

- Available in two variants

- Priced the same as 2022 model

The Nissan GT-R, also popularly known as the Godzilla, has been updated for the 2023. It might be a 15 year-old car but it still commands a hefty premium for the kind of performance it offers at USD 113,540 with the GT-R Nismo costing USD 210,740.

The ‘base’ GT-R has a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 synchronised with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission that produces just over 560bhp and 637Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the GT-R Nismo gets an upgraded turbo from the GT3 GT-R race car to produce 594bhp and 652Nm of torque. Nissan also offers extra accessories for the Nismo in the form of a differently tuned suspension, bigger Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and carbon-fibre bodywork.

The Nissan GT-R has been the Japanese automaker’s halo car for 15 years now growing ever so powerful with each upgrade, though, let’s be honest, it was already quite powerful when it was launched in 2007. The GT-R is still on sale in India, however, Nissan has not sold any unit in well over a year now.