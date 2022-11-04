Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale spotted with production body

Ferrari has been testing the most hardcore version of the SF90 Stradale, dubbed the SF90 Versione Speciale, for the past few months. And it has even been spied on several times. Now, the SF90 Versione Speciale was spotted with a production-ready body, indicating its world premiere might be just around the corner.

The highlight of the upcoming SF90 Versione Speciale will reportedly be the new fascia with Formula-1 racecar-inspired S-duct. The sophisticated design of the S-duct channels the incoming air through the bonnet upwards to the windshield to create a vertical aerodynamic load. This aerodynamic-enhancement solution, derived from the world of motorsport, was introduced in F1 in 2008. Notably, Ferrari has already used the S-duct on the 488 Pista.

The spy photographs of the Versione Speciale prototype also show side skirts that are chunkier than the stock unit on the SF90 Stradale. Further, it may get redesigned rear end, including reshaped rear window, tweaked exhaust tips, and fresh taillights. Apart from the design changes, Ferrari might tweak its chassis and suspension system to make them suitable for the aforementioned aerodynamic upgrades.

On the inside, the cockpit is unlikely to feature any significant updates. But it could come with new upholstery and interior trim. It is also likely to retain the 16-inch instrument panel-cum-infotainment system.

The SF90 is Maranello’s first-ever plug-in hybrid automobile. Its powertrain comprises a twin-turbocharged, 3,990cc V8 petrol engine and three electric motors (two at the front and one at the rear) mated to an eight-speed F1-inspired automatic transmission. As a result, the combined power output stands at 987bhp and 800Nm of torque. It promises 0-100kmph in 2.5 seconds, whereas 0-200kmph takes 6.7 seconds. Rumour has it that the upcoming SF90 Versione Speciale will pack power north of 1,000bhp.