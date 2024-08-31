Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at Rs. 2.72 crore

Offered in two variants

This is the second generation of the two-door sports sedan

Maserati, the Italian luxury carmaker has launched the second-gen GranTurismo in India. The two-door sports sedan is available in two variants, namely, Modena and Trofeo priced at Rs. 2.72 crore and Rs. 2.90 crore. This new iteration of the GranTurismo is currently being offered in petrol-only guise. However, the all-electric Folgore version is scheduled to debut in 2025.

Design-wise, the latest GranTurismo retains most of the design elements and silhouette of its predecessor. The exterior highlights include vertically stacked LED headlamps with DRLs, long bonnet that dips into the nose, oval-shaped low-placed grille with a Maserati logo, functional air curtains, multi-spoke high-profile alloy wheels, LED taillights, and quad exhaust tips.

In terms of features, the GranTurismo comes loaded with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument panel, three-spoke steering wheel and a centre console display dedicated to climate control and seat functions.

Mechanically, both variants of the GranTurismo come equipped with a 3.0-litre V6 engine. However, the Modena version puts out 490bhp and 600Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Trofeo’s motor is tuned to generate 550bhp and 650Nm of peak torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard across the range.