New car launches and unveils in India in November 2022

A new month brings cheer to the automotive market as we await to see new arrivals, be it SUVs or sedans, ICE or electric vehicles (EVs). The month of November this year has a number of models that will arrive this month, including unveils as well as price announcements. Let’s find out what they are.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is set to make a comeback in the Indian market on 11 November. This time, the SUV will arrive in the country via the CKD route and is hence expected to be priced lower than the outgoing model. Apart from cosmetic updates and feature additions, the model is likely to be powered exclusively by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

BYD Atto 3

The BYD Atto 3 will be the second offering from the Chinese automobile brand after the e6 MPV in the Indian market. The SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will be propelled by a 60.48kWh battery pack generating 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. The carmaker recently showcased the India-spec car and continues opening multiple dealerships ahead of the model’s launch on 16 November.

Toyota Innova Hycross

The Toyota Innova Hycross is the successor to the Innova Crysta which is currently sold in the Indian market. Set to make its world debut in Indonesia on 21 November followed by a debut in India on 25 November, the all-new model will get a panoramic sunroof for the first time in its legacy. The 2.4-litre diesel motor offered in the outgoing model is expected to be replaced by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid unit.

Pravaig EV SUV

EV startup brand Pravaig Dynamics has announced its plans to introduce a new electric SUV in the Indian market. Scheduled to be showcased on 25 November, the model is likely to be called Belligerence. The battery pack, details of which are yet to be revealed, is claimed to return 504 kilometres on a single charge. Speeds of 0-100kmph can be attained in 4.3 seconds, while charging to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Force Gurkha five-door

The five-door Force Gurkha has already been spotted in its production-ready avatar at a local dealership, hinting that the launch of the model could be right around the corner. Compared to its three-door sibling, the five-door iteration of the SUV gets visual upgrades such as new alloy wheels, a tail-gate mounted ladder and spare wheel, a tweaked rear bumper, and a roof rack. Inside, the car gets a bench seat setup for the second row and captain seats for the third row.