    Porsche unveils new Style Edition 718 models

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    309 Views
    Porsche has taken the curtain off the new 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster Style Edition. These special editions get an exclusive paint job, distinctive graphics packs, and new wheels. Both models are based on the entry-level version of the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster.

    Porsche 718 Left Front Three Quarter

    The 718 Style Editions feature an exclusive vibrant Ruby Star Neo paint job. This colour is a modern reinterpretation of the 964-generation 911 Carrera RS’ Ruby Star paint, says Porsche.

    Porsche 718 Right Rear Three Quarter

    To accentuate the look further, the marque offers two contrasting colour packages in white or black at no extra cost. Both packs add decorative strips on the bonnet, decals on the doors, and model designation at the rear — all coloured in either black or white, including the wheel. 

    Porsche 718 Closed Hood/Bonnet

    The models also get a black finish for tailpipes and Porsche lettering at the back painted in gloss silver. Notably, the soft top roof of the 718 Boxster Style Edition also features exclusive embossed Boxster lettering. Meanwhile, the Style Edition borrows their new set of 20-inch wheels, with hub caps featuring the Porsche emblem, from the 718 Spyder.

    Porsche 718 Front Door Handle

    On the inside, the models get a leather package in black with decorative stitching in Chalk paint. In addition, Porsche has given them illuminated door sills finished in stainless steel and embroidered Porsche emblem on the headrests.

    Porsche 718 Front Logo

    The 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster Style Edition also gain additional features such as bi-xenon headlamps, front and rear parking sensors with a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto-dimming outside and inside mirrors, a rain sensor, dual-zone temperature control, and heated steering and seats.

    Porsche 718 Dashboard

    Powering the Style Editions is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol boxer engine mated to a six-speed manual-speed stick as standard. The seven-speed PDK automatic is also available as an option. 

    Porsche 718 Rear Logo

    This motor generates 295bhp and 380Nm of torque. The 718 can achieve zero to 100kmph in 5.1 seconds (4.7 seconds with optional sevens-speed PDK) and provides a top speed of 275kmph, irrespective of the gearbox.

    Porsche 718 Right Side View
    Porsche 718 Image
    Porsche 718
    ₹ 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Porsche 718 Gallery

    Porsche 718 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.62 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.69 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.58 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.69 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.50 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.65 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.58 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.51 Crore

