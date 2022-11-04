Porsche unveils new Style Edition 718 models

Porsche has taken the curtain off the new 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster Style Edition. These special editions get an exclusive paint job, distinctive graphics packs, and new wheels. Both models are based on the entry-level version of the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster.

The 718 Style Editions feature an exclusive vibrant Ruby Star Neo paint job. This colour is a modern reinterpretation of the 964-generation 911 Carrera RS’ Ruby Star paint, says Porsche.

To accentuate the look further, the marque offers two contrasting colour packages in white or black at no extra cost. Both packs add decorative strips on the bonnet, decals on the doors, and model designation at the rear — all coloured in either black or white, including the wheel.

The models also get a black finish for tailpipes and Porsche lettering at the back painted in gloss silver. Notably, the soft top roof of the 718 Boxster Style Edition also features exclusive embossed Boxster lettering. Meanwhile, the Style Edition borrows their new set of 20-inch wheels, with hub caps featuring the Porsche emblem, from the 718 Spyder.

On the inside, the models get a leather package in black with decorative stitching in Chalk paint. In addition, Porsche has given them illuminated door sills finished in stainless steel and embroidered Porsche emblem on the headrests.

The 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster Style Edition also gain additional features such as bi-xenon headlamps, front and rear parking sensors with a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto-dimming outside and inside mirrors, a rain sensor, dual-zone temperature control, and heated steering and seats.

Powering the Style Editions is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol boxer engine mated to a six-speed manual-speed stick as standard. The seven-speed PDK automatic is also available as an option.

This motor generates 295bhp and 380Nm of torque. The 718 can achieve zero to 100kmph in 5.1 seconds (4.7 seconds with optional sevens-speed PDK) and provides a top speed of 275kmph, irrespective of the gearbox.