CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan unveils the 2021 high-performance Patrol NISMO SUV

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    424 Views
    Nissan unveils the 2021 high-performance Patrol NISMO SUV

    - It gets a naturally aspirated V8 engine tuned by NISMO engineers

    - Inspired by the GT-R NISMO and 370Z NISMO

    The Japanese carmaker has taken wraps off the all-new Patrol NISMO in a virtual event held at Expo 2020 Dubai. This car is inspired by the GT-R NISMO and the 370Z NISMO. The Patrol NISMO gets a 5.6-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine developing 428hp and 560Nm of torque. It is priced at AED 385,000 which is Rs 76.73 lakh. It will be exclusively available to customers in the Middle East. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Design

    The Patrol NISMO features a reworked front which includes a V-shaped grille with a honeycomb mesh design accompanied by C-shaped DRLs and LED headlamps. The front bumper is designed for better aerodynamics and hence gets side ducts which result in zero lift force, claims Nissan. The revised rear section of the car has C-shaped LED taillamps and a sculpted bumper with a rear diffuser, inspired by falcon wings. Nissan has also given a Formula-one racecar-like fog lamp, located in the centre of the diffuser. Additionally, it gets 22-inch machine-cut alloys. There are red inserts on some of the panels of the car – front splitter, side skirts and the rear diffuser.

    Dashboard

    Interior

    The cabin features a blend of Alcantara and fabric upholstery for seats and the other parts which have dual-tone colours – red and black. Its steering is also wrapped in Alcantara. There is an all-digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay. Moreover, there is a wireless charging pad, USB A and C ports etc.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Features

    With the help of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technologies, Nissan has provided Intelligent Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Smart Rear-View Mirror and High-Beam assist in the Patrol NISMO. It also gets NISMO tuned Bilstein shock absorbers.

    It goes on sale in the pan Middle East from April 2021. The Nissan Patrol NISMO is highly unlikely to make its way to India.

    Nissan GT-R Image
    Nissan GT-R
    ₹ 2.12 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan GT-R
    • Gt-R
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Taigun Concept Vs Production model: Key exterior changes
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki collaborates with Karnataka Bank to roll out car loan offers

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th April 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan GT-R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.43 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.65 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.44 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.53 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.55 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.35 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan unveils the 2021 high-performance Patrol NISMO SUV