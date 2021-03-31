Nissan unveils the 2021 high-performance Patrol NISMO SUV

- It gets a naturally aspirated V8 engine tuned by NISMO engineers

- Inspired by the GT-R NISMO and 370Z NISMO

The Japanese carmaker has taken wraps off the all-new Patrol NISMO in a virtual event held at Expo 2020 Dubai. This car is inspired by the GT-R NISMO and the 370Z NISMO. The Patrol NISMO gets a 5.6-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine developing 428hp and 560Nm of torque. It is priced at AED 385,000 which is Rs 76.73 lakh. It will be exclusively available to customers in the Middle East.

Design

The Patrol NISMO features a reworked front which includes a V-shaped grille with a honeycomb mesh design accompanied by C-shaped DRLs and LED headlamps. The front bumper is designed for better aerodynamics and hence gets side ducts which result in zero lift force, claims Nissan. The revised rear section of the car has C-shaped LED taillamps and a sculpted bumper with a rear diffuser, inspired by falcon wings. Nissan has also given a Formula-one racecar-like fog lamp, located in the centre of the diffuser. Additionally, it gets 22-inch machine-cut alloys. There are red inserts on some of the panels of the car – front splitter, side skirts and the rear diffuser.

Interior

The cabin features a blend of Alcantara and fabric upholstery for seats and the other parts which have dual-tone colours – red and black. Its steering is also wrapped in Alcantara. There is an all-digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay. Moreover, there is a wireless charging pad, USB A and C ports etc.

Features

With the help of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technologies, Nissan has provided Intelligent Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Smart Rear-View Mirror and High-Beam assist in the Patrol NISMO. It also gets NISMO tuned Bilstein shock absorbers.

It goes on sale in the pan Middle East from April 2021. The Nissan Patrol NISMO is highly unlikely to make its way to India.