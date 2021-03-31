Tata Motors introduces in-house ceramic coating facility with the Safari SUV

- Available at a price of Rs 28,500 (inclusive of GST) for utility vehicles

- Tata Motors will extend this service to all other Tata passenger vehicles soon

Tata Motors has introduced the ceramic coating facility with the new Safari SUV. Tata customers can avail of this facility across all Tata Motor authorised dealerships at a price of Rs 28,500 (inclusive of GST) for utility vehicles. Additionally, keeping up with the ‘New Forever’ promise, Tata Motors will also extend this service to all other Tata passenger vehicles at prices varying as per their respective segments. The company claims that the advanced hydrophilic formulation technology will revitalise the appearance of Tata cars.

The ceramic coating forms a hardened finish that mixes with the paintwork to instantly enhance the overall appearance of the vehicle. Ceramic coating is frequently used in the aerospace industry and by hyper car manufacturers. As compared to existing conventional treatments, this coating lasts much longer and helps in shedding debris and grime while protecting the vehicle against traffic pollution, acid rain, solvents, animal matter and more. The coating’s strong crystal-like layer reduces fading by UV rays on the vehicle. It is not only easy to maintain due to its self-cleaning properties but also helps in repelling oxidation and corrosion, thereby offering 360-degree protection to materials in the car such as glass, paint, rims/wheels, vinyl-plastic and leather.

Commenting on the occasion, Dimple Mehta, Head Customer Care - Domestic and International Business, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Besides launching new products we are also focused on introducing industry first service offerings, such as the Ceramic Coating. With the launch of new cars and UVs that cater to evolving consumer demands, customers are now also expecting the best-in-class aftersales service that furnishes these new age products. In alignment with the same, we have collaborated with world-class companies in car care technologies such as 3M, Wuerth, Bardhal and Sikand Stanley BG and SK Car Care to bring in this industry first service in India in house. We are positive that this value-added service along with others will provide paramount vehicle protection as we work to continue to provide the best-in-class aftersales service to our customers.”

Tata Motors offers the Pentacare extended warranty, wherein the Safari customers can avail five-years or unlimited kilometre warranty. The extended warranty will have three options - 2+1 years/ 1.15 Lakh kms (whichever occurs first), 2+2 years/ 1.30 Lakh kms whichever occurs first) and 2+3 years (Pentacare) /unlimited kms. The warranty package covers important maintenance services of all critical parts such as the engine and engine management system, air conditioning system, transmission system and gearbox, fuel system, and much more. Moreover, any breakdown related to the malfunctioning of the clutch and suspension are also covered in extended warranty for up to 50,000kms.