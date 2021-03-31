CarWale
    Toyota to cover COVID-19 vaccination expenses of its employees

    Jay Shah

    - Employees can opt for reimbursement of vaccination costs

    - Toyota aims to cover vaccination expenses for 25,000 members approximately

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination costs for all its employees, their family members, and contract employees. The automaker said that it will reimburse the expenses incurred for both the doses of approximately 25,000 members. 

    The employee can opt for the reimbursement of the costs of vaccination or get them free of charge at company identified health care facility. Besides this, the car manufacturer has also undertaken several preventive measures for the well-being of its employees like special COVID-19 insurance coverage, covid care kits, and paid leaves for absence due to infection or quarantine.

    Commenting on the gesture, Shankara G, Vice President, Human Resources and Services Group, TKM said, “Our employees are our most valued asset and we place utmost importance to improve the quality of life of our workforce and their families. In addition to providing a conducive working environment, we continually evaluate and introduce unique welfare measures over and above the statutory requirements. Especially during the pandemic, we ensured uninterrupted support by providing facilities ranging from critical health programs and priority doctor-on-call, mental and physical awareness to manage their health needs from home thereby reducing the load on local hospitals. With this gesture, we aim to safeguard the health and safety of all our employees, their family members and the community at large.'

