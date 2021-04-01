CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan revealed: Top four things to know

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,896 Views
    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan revealed: Top four things to know

    -Five-seat version will be locally assembled 

    -2.0-litre TSI with seven-speed DSG

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Rear Three Quarter

    The updated Volkswagen Tiguan has been revealed as a part of the German automaker SUV onslaught and will be launched later this year. This car and the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace will make up the premium section of the German automaker’s plans for India. Here then are the top four things you need to know about the Tiguan facelift for India. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Left Side View

    Exterior changes 

    The biggest update to the Tiguan will be a new face that it has got courtesy of the matrix LED headlamps, new grille and fog lamps. VW has now upsized the wheels for the Tiguan to 18-inch ones and that too with a new design. 

    Petrol power only

    The previous Tiguan was offered with a rock-solid 2.0-litre diesel mated to a six-speed DSG with 4MOTION AWD system. This one however will get the same 2.0-litre petrol that’s present in the Allspace with the output standing at 184bhp/300Nm and mated to a seven-speed DSG as well 4MOTION also being present.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Sunroof/Moonroof

    Updated interiors and feature list 

    The interior design of the Tiguan in terms of layout and overall features remains unchanged but you now get features like ambient lighting with 30 shades, memory function for the driver’s seat, new leather upholstery, chrome trims and an illuminated gear knob. Standard features that have been carried over include three-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, VW virtual cockpit and connected car technology. All versions of the car are expected to get six airbags, ESP, hill start and descent control, TPMS and an auto-hold function. 

    Local assembly and pricing 

    This version of the Volkswagen Tiguan too will be locally assembled and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 28 lakh to Rs 32 lakh. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    ₹ 28.00 - 31.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Volkswagen
    • Tiguan
    • Volkswagen Tiguan
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota sells 15,001 cars in March 2021
     Next 
    Toyota to cover COVID-19 vaccination expenses of its employees

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th April 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan revealed: Top four things to know