2021 Volkswagen Tiguan revealed: Top four things to know

-Five-seat version will be locally assembled

-2.0-litre TSI with seven-speed DSG

The updated Volkswagen Tiguan has been revealed as a part of the German automaker SUV onslaught and will be launched later this year. This car and the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace will make up the premium section of the German automaker’s plans for India. Here then are the top four things you need to know about the Tiguan facelift for India.

Exterior changes

The biggest update to the Tiguan will be a new face that it has got courtesy of the matrix LED headlamps, new grille and fog lamps. VW has now upsized the wheels for the Tiguan to 18-inch ones and that too with a new design.

Petrol power only

The previous Tiguan was offered with a rock-solid 2.0-litre diesel mated to a six-speed DSG with 4MOTION AWD system. This one however will get the same 2.0-litre petrol that’s present in the Allspace with the output standing at 184bhp/300Nm and mated to a seven-speed DSG as well 4MOTION also being present.

Updated interiors and feature list

The interior design of the Tiguan in terms of layout and overall features remains unchanged but you now get features like ambient lighting with 30 shades, memory function for the driver’s seat, new leather upholstery, chrome trims and an illuminated gear knob. Standard features that have been carried over include three-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, VW virtual cockpit and connected car technology. All versions of the car are expected to get six airbags, ESP, hill start and descent control, TPMS and an auto-hold function.

Local assembly and pricing

This version of the Volkswagen Tiguan too will be locally assembled and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 28 lakh to Rs 32 lakh.