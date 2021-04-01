Toyota sells 15,001 cars in March 2021

- Highest-ever March sales till date

- Year on year growth of 114 per cent

- Overall 73 per cent growth in last quarter

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today has announced its highest-ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013. The carmaker sold 15,001 cars in March 2021 as against 7023 units in March 2020.

This sales performance has registered a new record for the company with a year on year growth of 114 per cent in domestic sales. The carmaker also closed the last quarter with a 73 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year (Jan-Mar). In fact, this is better than the sales performance in the festive season in the third quarter last year (42 per cent hike as against Oct-Dec).

And it’s March 2020, that calls to mind the nation-wide lockdown that was announced then, and the car sales dwindled. However, the demand for cars has started to increase, and no wonder the March 2021 sales are 7 per cent more than the domestic sale of cars in February 2021. And this is only expected to increase with the good demand of the newly launched Toyota Fortuner, Legender, and the Innova Crysta. Stay tuned as we will soon be sharing our first impressions of the Legender SUV.