    Bentley achieves 2,00,000-unit production milestone

    - Landmark vehicle is a Bentayga Hybrid

    - Bentley produces 85 cars per day

    It was 1919, some 101 years ago when, Bentley Motors was founded in Crewe, England. Now, the British marque has reached the 2,00,000-unit production milestone with the landmark unit being a Bentayga Hybrid – signalling the brand’s shift to electrification. 

    Left Side View

    In these extensive years of existence, over 75 per cent of the vehicles were hand-built at the century old plant at Crewe. With the adoption of new technology coupled with a skilled workforce, the British luxury carmaker now produces 85 cars per day that equals the monthly production capacity of the factory over two decades ago, 

    Front View

    The Bentayga Hybrid stands proudly next to the oldest and most iconic Bentley that exists to date, the Exp 2 that was built over a century ago in the year 1920. To celebrate the historic moment, both the models were accompanied by Bentley’s longest-serving colleagues, one of them who joined the brand in 1977 and has his own Bentley career of 42 years. Bentley will move to full electrification – PHEV or BEV only – by 2026, then switch the entire model range to battery electric vehicles by the year 2030.

    Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, commented, “This production of the 200,000th car is just the latest landmark on the extraordinary journey that Bentley has been travelling since its foundation in 1919. In 2003 the introduction of the Continental GT represented a transformative moment for the brand, and this Bentley alone, has represented 80,000 sales of our total 200,000, and created both a new segment, and a contemporary image foundation for the Bentley business.”

