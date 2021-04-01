Citroen mini SUV spied testing again; interior details leaked

- To get a free-standing infotainment system

- Five-speed manual transmission spotted

While Citroen is gearing up to launch its first model, the C5 Aircross in India this month, the French carmaker is also working on a smaller SUV codenamed CC21. There have been several sightings of its test mules on public roads and this time around new details as to the interior of the micro SUV have surfaced online.

The CC21 will be a small SUV and will be aimed to compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Tata HBX. The spy images suggest a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system above the square-shaped aircon vents at the centre. Another significant detail leaked is the five-speed manual gearbox. It is a well-known fact that Citroen manufactures the 1.2-litre petrol engine and gearboxes in India. Having said that, it is still unclear as to which engine is being tested under the hood of this particular test vehicle.

The prototype can be seen covered heavily in camouflage giving out very few details of the exterior design and styling, however, looking at the front fascia, it is likely to have the split headlamp setup as seen on its elder sibling. A horizontal air inlet can also be seen in the centre of the front bumper.

Citroen will also have a bigger sub-four metre SUV that will be positioned between the CC21 and the C5 Aircross. As a part of India’s C-cubed strategy, the carmaker will launch one new model every year in the country till 2023. It is the C5 Aircross this year, and you can read our first-drive review of the SUV here.

