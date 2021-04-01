Kia Seltos Gravity edition teased ahead of launch

- Kia Seltos Gravity edition was unveiled last year

- The model could be launched in India on 27 April, 2021

Kia Motors India has teased the Seltos Gravity edition ahead of its launch that could take place on 27 April, 2021. Compared to the standard model, the Seltos Gravity edition receives updates to the exterior and interior.

A teaser image shared by Kia Motors India on their social media channels showcases an apple and a book, with the text that says ‘The one who asked “Why”’. This teaser image hints at Newton’s discovery of Gravity, thus talking about the Seltos Gravity edition.

Unveiled for the Korean market last year, the Kia Seltos Gravity edition receives updates in the form of a new chrome-studded grille, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast coloured ORVMs, and a revised rear skid plate. Changes to the interior remain limited to a grey colour scheme. Sources in the know have also revealed that the new version will be the first Kia model in India to receive the updated brand logo. Also on offer could be a panoramic sunroof, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged and hence it can be safe to assume that the Kia Seltos Gravity edition could be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine.,