    Bugatti Chiron achieves 300 units production milestone

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    977 Views
    - The celebratory unit is a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

    - Only 500 units of the Veyron successor will be produced

    Bugatti has surpassed the 300 units production milestone for the Chiron as the celebratory unit rolled off the production line in Molsheim, France. The unit in question is a Chiron Pur Sport finished in a shade of Black, or what Bugatti terms as ‘Nocturne’.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the 300th Bugatti Chiron, ordered as a Pur Sport variant, include elements such as the mirror arms, exterior mirror housings, windshield wipers, Bugatti horseshoe, and rear wing painted in a shade of Grey Carbon. The Bugatti logo gets a colour known as Gris Rafale. Bugatti’s signature C-line as well as the tail light bezels and wheels receive a gun-powder finish to contrast the dark paintwork. The engine cover is a carbon hood.

    Front View

    For the interior, the Bugatti client chose the Pur Sport Interior Package in the shade of Beluga Black for the leather and Alcantara, with contrasting seams in Gris Rafale. As a tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s younger brother Rembrandt, a drawing of the famous dancing elephant decorates the head restraints. The optional Sky View will give passengers a view of the open sky.

    Rear View

    Under the hood of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is an 8.0-litre, quad-turbo W16 engine delivering 1,479bhp and 1,600Nm of torque. With a 15 per cent shorter transmission ratio, the Chiron Pur Sport accelerates even faster than the standard Chiron, sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds, up to 200 kmph in 5.5 seconds, and less than 12 seconds to 300 kmph. Only 60 units of the Chiron Pur Sport will be built, more details of which can be read here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Stephan Winkelmann, President, Bugatti, said, “Bugatti stands for the most extraordinary, most powerful, and most elegant hyper sports cars in the world. With the now 300th vehicle produced, we are again showing our competence in quality and customisation. The Chiron Pur Sport is guaranteed to give customers pleasure. In addition to its unbelievable driving performance, it combines highest engineering and design skill as well as superb craftsmanship.”

