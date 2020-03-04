‘Agile’ Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport revealed; costs Rs 24.44 crores!

- 50kg lighter than Chiron Super Sport 300+

- Suspension, aerodynamics, gearing optimised for better cornering

- Hydraulic wing ditched for lighter 1.9-metre fixed unit

- 3D-printed titanium exhaust saves weight

- Limited production of 60 units

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ has more than enough performance to satisfy one’s speedlust, but what if you prioritised handling over pure speed in your extremely exclusive sportscar? Bugatti has just the solution for you, in the form of the all-new Chiron Pur Sport.

The Chiron has gone through a thorough weight loss regime and a total of 50kg has been removed thanks to the following: ditching the hydraulic extending spoiler for a 1.9-metre long fixed wing saved 10kg, the new Magnesium wheels saved 16kg combined, the titanium brake pad bases are two kilograms lighter while the four brake discs are a combined one kilogram lighter. The rest of the 21kg loss is thanks to a completely 3D-printed titanium exhaust system and simplified interior covered mostly in Alcantara instead of leather, fabric upholstery and titanium trim pieces.

The added lightness is complemented by a range of modifications meant to make the Chiron corner better and accelerate harder.

Apart from the aforementioned fixed wing, the Chiron Pur Sport also features a larger rear diffuser to utilise ground effects for more downforce. The larger front splitter, larger air inlets (including the new grille), wheel-arch vents and aerodynamically designed wheels improve air flow around the car.

The suspension and tryes have been modified for better grip and cornering stability without sacrificing comfort. The springs have been stiffened by 65 per cent at the front and 33 per cent at the rear, claims Bugatti, while the active damping has been tuned to stiffen up quicker to tackle sideways action better. The Chiron Super Sport’s specially designed high-speed tyres have been replaced by ‘Bugatti Sport Cup 2 R’ tyres from Michelin designed for better grip.

A new ‘Sport +’ driving mode enables those who are brave/rich enough to chuck this 1928kg supercar into corners harder, the electronic nannies restrained from intervening for much longer than usual.

The Chiron Pur Sport’s seven-speed transmission has been modified in favour of quicker acceleration than outright top speed. Closer gear ratios mean drivers will have more opportunities to exploit the 1479bhp of maximum power and 1600Nm of peak torque available. The engine limiter has been increased by 200rpm to 6900rpm to help the driver wring the hell out of the eight-litre, W16 quad-turbocharged motor en route the next corner.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is the company’s attempt to tie in their flagship product with their sporty heritage which consisted of cars which were known for their sporty handling rather than just outright pace. A limited run of just 60 units has been announced, with each costing a whopping three million Euros (Rs 24.44 crores) before taxes.