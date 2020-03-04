BMW X1 facelift be launched in India tomorrow

German luxury car manufacturer, BMW will launch the updated X1 in India tomorrow. As compared to the outgoing model, the X1 facelift will get redesigned LED headlamps, large kidney grille, squared off profile for the bumper and updated LED taillights. Additionally, the vehicle now gets larger exhaust pipes.

As for the interior, the updated BMW X1 will feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system and upgraded leather upholstery. The vehicle will get an all-digital instrument cluster along with the welcome projection lights. Under the hood, the BMW X1 facelift will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Power output figures are expected to be more or less similar to the current model.

Post launch, the Mercedes-Benz X1 facelift will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and the Volvo XC40.