New-gen Mahindra XUV500 India launch in early 2021

March 04, 2020, 02:49 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
25006 Views
Be the first to comment
- Second-gen XUV500 to be launched in the first quarter of next year 

- The model could be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, has revealed the launch timeline for the second-gen XUV500. The launch of the model will take place in the fourth quarter of the next financial year, which essentially means the first quarter of 2021.

The design of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 was previewed as the Funster concept when the model was showcased for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo. Test-mules of the model have already been spotted testing, giving us a hint at what we can expect with the new XUV500

The new generation Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that could produce 180bhp. Also on offer might be a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit and an automatic unit. Once launched, the model will rival the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass and the MG Hector.

  • Mahindra
  • New XUV500
  • Mahindra New XUV500
