Hyundai Prophecy Concept revealed pretending to be a Porsche

March 04, 2020, 03:39 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
5237 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Prophecy Concept revealed pretending to be a Porsche

- Based on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language

- Taking after the 45 Concept from last year

Hyundai has revealed a new electric concept called the Prophecy amplifying their newest design philosophy. Moving forward from the 45 Concept of last year, the Prophecy claims to have the “ultimate automotive form”.

Hyundai Prophecy Concept

Finished in all-black, the flowing silhouette, short overhang, wide rear arches, large wheels and low-slung fascia surely makes the Prophecy an incarnation of a Porsche 911. It is based on a new electric platform which Hyundai says is ‘defined by pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality’.

Hyundai Prophecy Concept

The simple One Curve streamline profile, along with smooth and tidy sheet metal work on the Prophecy looks timeless. Meanwhile, the wheel gets a propeller embedded shape and the integrated rear spoiler at the back is for the added downforce. Moreover, the pixel lamps, which were first seen on the 45 Concept is further evolved and Hyundai says the lamps will be carried forward as a signature design element in future models. 

Hyundai Prophecy Concept

And hidden in the underbody is a wide air intake to cool the batteries more effectively. That said, the cabin makes use of the space for lifestyle and comfort instead of following conventional cabin aesthetics. The autonomous driving credentials mean the steering wheel is replaced by two joysticks – one on the centre console and one on the door trim – both of which can be pivoted left and right. Apart from the configurable internal setting, eco-friendly materials are used all around.

Hyundai Prophecy Concept

Being a design study, details regarding the powertrain of the Prophecy aren’t revealed. We expect to see elements of this newest electric concept to make its way to upcoming Hyundai models. 

Hyundai Prophecy Concept
  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Prophecy
  • Prophecy Concept
  • Hyundai Prophecy concept
