New Hyundai Creta to get advanced Blue Link connectivity features

- Gets over 50 smart connectivity features

- New Hyundai Creta will be launched on 17 March

- Bookings open at Rs 25,000

The all-new Hyundai Creta will feature advanced Blue Link internet connectivity features, the company has confirmed. The next-gen Blue Link will offer 54 connectivity features, while also bringing the ‘Hello Blue Link’ wake-up command to activate the voice recognition service.

The new Creta will come with a smart watch that will integrate with Hyundai’s Blue Link via an app. By using the ‘Hello Blue Link’ command, customers can control features such as remote Sunroof Open/Close, activate seat ventilation, set the AC temperature and fan speed control and more. What’s more, users can also access information related to India’s public holidays, track live cricket scores etc.

Besides the new features, the Blue Link connected tech also allows the users to remotely start/stop the engine, lock/unlock the doors, access the vehicle’s status information, activate the air purifier and track vehicle alerts like geo-fence, speed, time fence etc. Users can receive these notifications through the supplied smart watch.

The all-new Hyundai Creta is set to be launched in India on 17 March, while potential customers can book the SUV for an amount of Rs 25,000. The new Creta will share its engines and transmissions with the Kia Seltos, and you can read about it here.