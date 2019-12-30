EXCLUSIVE: New-gen Mahindra XUV500 seating space and interior details leaked

Please Tell Us Your City

December 30, 2019, 07:02 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
- New XUV500 to get an all-new cabin with comfier seats

- Will get a spacious cabin with improved leg and shoulder room

- New Mahindra XUV500 expected to be launched towards the end of 2020

The next-generation Mahindra XUV500, due for launch towards the end of 2020, will be longer, better-equipped and come based on a modified version of its existing monocoque platform. And ahead of its India launch, we have exclusive details about its interiors and seating space.

Mahindra New XUV500 Dashboard Music System Interior

It will get a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that will be housed along with the instrument cluster. What’s more, it will also get a large MID, part digital/part analogue instrumentation and an all-new D-cut steering wheel. It will further feature a flatter dashboard, possibly with soft-touch plastics, and robust switchgear quality. We can also expect the new XUV500 to come with dual-zone climate control, given that the smaller XUV300 gets it.

Mahindra New XUV500 Interior Front-Seats Steering Wheel

Moving ahead, the front seats will get improved side bolstering and better support. The middle-row seats will offer more-or-less similar levels of space and comfort, but may get a sliding function for better space utilization in the third row. And since the new Mahindra XUV500 will sit on a longer wheelbase, it will offer improved knee and legroom in the third row, which is evident in our exclusive spy shots. What’s more, the last row is also expected to get AC vents along with blower-speed controls. Moreover, the rear quarter glass will be larger, which should enhance the sense of space in the third row.

Mahindra New XUV500 Interior Rear Seat Space

On the outside, we expect Mahindra to use better quality materials in the new XUV500’s construction. So, it may get high tensile steel, which should be stiffer, stronger and reduce the SUV’s overall weight, and a better suspension setup too can be expected. This may eventually result in better driving dynamics and road manners. Under the hood, it will be powered by an all-new 2.0-litre diesel motor that’s expected to produce around 185bhp. Sources also reveal that it may get a direct-injection 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Both engines will be available with six-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions.

Mahindra New XUV500 Interior Seat Rear Seat Space

As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be launched towards the end of 2020. It will also spawn a new mid-size SUV for Ford in India. It will rival the MG Hector, Tata Gravitas, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass. We expect it to carry a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over it predecessor.

