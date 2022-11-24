700bhp Praga Bohema hypercar unveiled, costs Rs 11 crore!

Produces 700bhp and weighs under 1,000kg

Limited to just 89 units

Will cost almost Rs. 11 crore, before taxes

Praga as a brand isn’t as well-known as Ferrari or Lamborghini but the Czech company has a rich 115-year-old heritage along with global racing credentials. Now, it has revealed its all-new road-legal hypercar, the Bohema, in pre-production prototype form. The intentions here are clear with the car being tested and inspired by none other than F1 and IndyCar star Romain Grosjean.

With its carbon fibre monocoque and race-oriented fully adjustable suspension, it is extremely light, targeting just 982kg. Meanwhile, its powerful Nissan GT-R-derived six-cylinder twin-turbo engine ensures reliability, ease of service, and the potential for further performance tuning.

Talking about performance, the PL38DETT, 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine has received a major upgrade via Litchfield Engineering. These upgrades include swapping to new twin turbos and stripping the engine to convert it to a dry sump, which reduces the overall height of the unit by 140mm. This allows the engine to sit lower in the Bohema and prevents the risks of oil surge under high-speed cornering loads. In this base-Litchfield specification, Praga is targeting the Bohema production car to deliver up to 700bhp and 725Nm of torque.

Now, the Bohemia has been developed extensively in the wind tunnel and the aero provides an unbelievable 900kg of downforce at 250kmph, helping the car hit a top speed of 300kmph. Moreover, with its lightweight, the Bohema is expected to match GT3 race car lap times on its semi-slick Pirellis.

The Bohema aims to be a uniquely styled, rare, and exclusive car that one can drive to the track, put in some hot laps on its Pirelli Trofeo R tyres, and then drive home again. The Praga Bohema is currently undergoing its final development programme in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, and will be presented in its final production specification in the first half of 2023.

The Bohema will be limited to just 89 units with Praga planning to hand-build around 20 cars per year, focusing on quality and attention to detail over its 4-5 year production programme.