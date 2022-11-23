CarWale

    Mercedes-Benz GLB specifications and variant details revealed

    - Will be offered in three variants 

    - To be launched in India on 2 December

    Ahead of the official launch of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB, the luxury carmaker has revealed the technical specifications and variant details of the three-row luxury SUV. The upcoming Mercedes-Benz SUV will be offered in three variants, two powertrains, and five exterior colours.

    The Mercedes-Benz GLB will be offered in three variants – 200, 220d, and 220d 4Matic. The former is a 1.3-litre petrol engine that develops 161bhp and 250Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre oil-burner mill is tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both powertrains are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. 

    The luxury SUV follows a modern elegant exterior design with a single-slat front grille, square-shaped LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, alloy wheels, and split LED tail lamps. Inside, the GLB will be equipped with a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered front seats, seven airbags, and an sactive brake assist. 

    Alongside the Mercedes-Benz GLB, the company will also launch its electric derivative – the EQB. When launched, the GLB is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Mercedes-Benz GLB
    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
