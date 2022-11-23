Porsche launches new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition versions in India

Porsche has introduced the new 911 Carrera T with a sticker price of Rs 1.80 crore (ex-showroom) alongside the Style Edition versions of the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster at Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 1.48 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

The 911 Carrera T

The new 911 Carrera T gets a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 380bhp and 450Nm of torque. This motor can be mated to a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Notably, the two-seater coupe promises 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds (4.2 seconds with eight-speed automatic) and has a top speed of 291kmph.

The 911 Carrera T features a PASM sports suspension with a 10mm lowered ride height, sports exhaust, and Sports Chrono package over the entry-level model. Additionally, it gets the 911 Carrera S’ mechanical limited-slip differential with torque vectoring, along with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels painted in Titanium Grey. Porsche has also tweaked its anti-roll bars and springs.

Moreover, the Touring version ditches the rear seats and uses lesser sound insulation, lightweight glass, and battery to reduce the weight. As a result, it is 35kg lighter than the 911 Carrera. Available with an eight-speed PDK, it comes with four-way adjustable sports plus seats and a GT Sport steering wheel.

Finished in Agate Grey are the front and rear logos, door decals, and outside rearview mirrors, while the exhaust tips get a gloss black paint. The interior features matte black and gloss black tones.

718 Cayman and 718 Boxster Style Editions

Powering the Style Edition 718s is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. It is paired with a six-speed manual or optional seven-speed PDK automatic and makes 295bhp and 380Nm of torque. Both can go from 0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds (4.7 seconds with seven-speed PDK). The top speed, meanwhile, is rated at 275kmph, irrespective of the gearbox.

The 718 Style Editions feature a new Ruby Star Neo paint job, black-coloured tailpipes, Porsche lettering in gloss silver, and 20-inch wheels from the 718 Spyder. Two contrasting colour packages in white or black make these special-edition models stand out. The pack includes strips on the bonnet, decals on the doors, and the model’s name at the rear in either black or white shade. The wheels carry the same paint too.

Inside, the 718 models boast a leather package in black with stitching in a Chalk shade. They also get illuminated doorsills and embroidered Porsche emblem on the headrests. Apart from the cosmetic changes, Porsche has bestowed the Style Edition models with extra features, such as bi-xenon headlamps, heated seats and steering wheels, and front and rear parking sensors, amongst others.