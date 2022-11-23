CarWale

    Porsche launches new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition versions in India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    465 Views
    Porsche launches new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition versions in India

    Porsche has introduced the new 911 Carrera T with a sticker price of Rs 1.80 crore (ex-showroom) alongside the Style Edition versions of the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster at Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 1.48 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

    The 911 Carrera T

    The new 911 Carrera T gets a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 380bhp and 450Nm of torque. This motor can be mated to a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Notably, the two-seater coupe promises 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds (4.2 seconds with eight-speed automatic) and has a top speed of 291kmph.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The 911 Carrera T features a PASM sports suspension with a 10mm lowered ride height, sports exhaust, and Sports Chrono package over the entry-level model. Additionally, it gets the 911 Carrera S’ mechanical limited-slip differential with torque vectoring, along with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels painted in Titanium Grey. Porsche has also tweaked its anti-roll bars and springs.

    Dashboard

    Moreover, the Touring version ditches the rear seats and uses lesser sound insulation, lightweight glass, and battery to reduce the weight. As a result, it is 35kg lighter than the 911 Carrera. Available with an eight-speed PDK,  it comes with four-way adjustable sports plus seats and a GT Sport steering wheel.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Finished in Agate Grey are the front and rear logos, door decals, and outside rearview mirrors, while the exhaust tips get a gloss black paint. The interior features matte black and gloss black tones.

    718 Cayman and 718 Boxster Style Editions

    Front View

    Powering the Style Edition 718s is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. It is paired with a six-speed manual or optional seven-speed PDK automatic and makes 295bhp and 380Nm of torque. Both can go from 0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds (4.7 seconds with seven-speed PDK). The top speed, meanwhile, is rated at 275kmph, irrespective of the gearbox.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The 718 Style Editions feature a new Ruby Star Neo paint job, black-coloured tailpipes, Porsche lettering in gloss silver, and 20-inch wheels from the 718 Spyder. Two contrasting colour packages in white or black make these special-edition models stand out. The pack includes strips on the bonnet, decals on the doors, and the model’s name at the rear in either black or white shade. The wheels carry the same paint too.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the 718 models boast a leather package in black with stitching in a Chalk shade. They also get illuminated doorsills and embroidered Porsche emblem on the headrests. Apart from the cosmetic changes, Porsche has bestowed the Style Edition models with extra features, such as bi-xenon headlamps, heated seats and steering wheels, and front and rear parking sensors, amongst others.

    Dashboard
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Innova Hycross to get ADAS and six airbags in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche 911 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type

    ₹ 97.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche 911 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.05 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.13 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.99 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.13 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.89 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.08 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.99 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.91 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche launches new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition versions in India