    Mercedes-Benz GLB launched in India; prices start at Rs 63.8 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes-Benz GLB launched in India; prices start at Rs 63.8 lakh

    - The new Mercedes-Benz GLB is available in three variants

    - Customers can choose from two engine options

    Mercedes-Benz India has officially introduced the GLB three-row SUV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 63.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in three variants, including 200, 220d, and 220d 4Matic. While the base model starts at Rs. 63.8 lakh, the 220d and 220d 4Matic are priced are Rs 66.8 lakh and Rs 69.8 lakh respectively. 

    The Mercedes-Benz GLB is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with seven and eight-speed automatic units respectively. The petrol motor develops 161bhp and 250Nm of torque while the diesel mill produces 188bhp and 400Nm of torque.

    In terms of features, the GLB will get squared LED headlamps, two-piece LED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with ventilation function, seven airbags, and two 10.25-inch screens working as an instrument console and infotainment system each.

