    Toyota Innova Hycross to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Innova Hycross to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    - The Toyota Innova Hycross has been showcased as the Zenix in Indonesia

    - Prices of the model are likely to be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is all set to unveil the India-spec new-gen Innova, which will be called the Innova Hycross in India. Prices of the model, which was unveiled in Indonesia earlier this week, are expected to be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo.

    In terms of features, the previous teasers of the Toyota Innova Hycross have revealed that the model will come equipped with ADAS, six airbags as standard, reclining rear seats, dual-tone brown and black interior theme, cup holders and a tray for the second-row occupants (six-seat version), LED headlamps, a new grille with a chrome outline, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents, and new alloy wheels. Also on offer will be a new instrument console with a coloured MID.

    Under the hood, the new Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor. While the Indonesian-spec car gets a CVT unit as the sole offering, the India-spec model is likely to be offered with six-speed manual and automatic units. All the details are slated to be revealed tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
