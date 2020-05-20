Please Tell Us Your City

New Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign officially revealed

May 20, 2020, 02:04 PM IST by Santosh Nair
New Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign officially revealed

- 50 cars to represent 50 years of the Nissan GT-R’s existence

- A few cars are still available to book

Italdesign has just officially revealed the Nissan GT-R50 over a livestream event on YouTube. It was originally slated to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show that was eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The car will be limited to 50 examples, one for each year of the GT-R’s 50 years of existence. This is just to make it a passionate experience for customers. The Nissan GT-R50 also happens to be an one-off example that’s actually hand-made.

Nissan is believed to commence deliveries of the GT-R50 from late 2020 and go on to complete the process by the end of 2021. Sources report that the radical design that made Goodwood spectators go bonkers, will be coupled with tyre-shredding performance from its 720bhp 3.8-litre V6.

Nissan GT-R Exterior

It all started two years ago when Italdesign and Nissan met with the intent of doing something special with the GT-R. Something that celebrates the history of the car, along with the passion of everyone involved in the project from California, London and Japan.

Some customers have even booked a particular year of the GT-R50 to passionately represent the birth of a child in their family, for example. In case somebody’s interested to be a part of this wonderful experience, there are a few slots available!

Nissan GT-R Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.44 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.66 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 2.45 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 2.43 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.53 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.46 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.55 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.35 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.38 Crore onwards

