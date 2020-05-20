Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Verna facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.30 lakh

Hyundai Verna facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.30 lakh

May 20, 2020, 12:01 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
14286 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai Verna facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.30 lakh

- Available in three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo petrol

- Available in six colour options 

We had revealed the prices for the BS6 compliant Hyundai Verna facelift on 30 March, 2020. This time around, the updated vehicle has been officially launched in the country. The Hyundai Verna facelift is available in 11 variants and three engine options. The Hyundai Verna is available in six colour options – phantom black, fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey and starry night. Hyundai claims that the Verna is India’s first fully connected mid-sized sedan. 

Under the hood, the Hyundai Verna is powered by two petrol and one diesel engine options. The (1,497cc) 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and IVT options. The (1,493cc) 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generates 113bhp at 4000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1500rpm. This diesel engine is available in six-speed manual and automatic options. The (998cc) 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option produces 118bhp at 6000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The 1.0-litre turbo engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission. To learn more about the updated Hyundai Verna click here.

The Hyundai Verna is loaded with convenience and safety features such as height adjustable driver seat, electric sunroof, side and curtain airbags, TPMS, ESC  and more. To learn more about variant specific features, click here. The updated Hyundai Hyundai Verna also gets eight segment first features like wireless charging, ventilated front seats, BlueLink connectivity system, Arkamys music system, hands-free boot opening, fully-digital instrument console, emergency stop signal and rear USB port. To learn more about these eight segment first features, click here

Following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Verna facelift (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol MT S: Rs 9,30,585

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol MT SX: Rs 10,70,389

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol IVT SX: Rs 11,95,389

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol MT SX (O): Rs 12,59,900

Verna facelift 1.5-litre petrol IVT SX (O): Rs 13,84,900

Verna facelift 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol DCT SX (O): Rs 13,99,000 

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel MT S Plus: Rs 10,65,585

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel MT SX: Rs 12,05,389

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel AT SX: Rs 13,20,389

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel MT SX (O): Rs 13,94,900

Verna facelift 1.5-litre diesel AT SX (O): Rs 15,09,900

  • Hyundai
  • Verna
  • Hyundai Verna
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.31 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.39 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

55 Likes
55148 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2183 Likes
418594 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in