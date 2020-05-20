Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Honda WR-V facelift arrives at dealerships; specifications leaked

BS6 Honda WR-V facelift arrives at dealerships; specifications leaked

May 20, 2020, 03:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1496 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Honda WR-V facelift arrives at dealerships; specifications leaked

- BS6 Honda WR-V facelift bookings open for an amount of Rs 21,000

- The model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Back in March, Honda Car India had teased the BS6 WR-V facelift. Now, the model has begun arriving at dealerships ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks. Another leaked image also reveals the engine specifications of the BS6 WR-V facelift.

Honda WR-V Facelift Interior

Bookings for the BS6 Honda WR-V facelift are now open for an amount of Rs 21,000. As seen in the images, the model features a new front grille, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and LED tail lights.

Inside, the BS6 Honda WR-V facelift is expected to receive the same kit as the outgoing model, including cruise control and sunroof. Also on offer could be revised upholstery. According to the leaked specifications, the petrol and diesel variants will return a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl and 23.7 kmpl respectively.

Honda WR-V Facelift Exterior

Powertrain options on the BS6 Honda WR-V facelift include the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The petrol engine continues to produce 88bhp and 110Nm of torque while the diesel engine produces 98bhp and 200Nm of torque.

Image Source

  • Honda
  • WR-V Facelift
  • Honda WR-V Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

The all-new Honda CRV is now being offered in b ...

173 Likes
24661 Views

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

Honda has updated the Amaze for 2018 and the re ...

110 Likes
70785 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in