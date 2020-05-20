BS6 Honda WR-V facelift arrives at dealerships; specifications leaked

- BS6 Honda WR-V facelift bookings open for an amount of Rs 21,000

- The model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Back in March, Honda Car India had teased the BS6 WR-V facelift. Now, the model has begun arriving at dealerships ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks. Another leaked image also reveals the engine specifications of the BS6 WR-V facelift.

Bookings for the BS6 Honda WR-V facelift are now open for an amount of Rs 21,000. As seen in the images, the model features a new front grille, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and LED tail lights.

Inside, the BS6 Honda WR-V facelift is expected to receive the same kit as the outgoing model, including cruise control and sunroof. Also on offer could be revised upholstery. According to the leaked specifications, the petrol and diesel variants will return a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl and 23.7 kmpl respectively.

Powertrain options on the BS6 Honda WR-V facelift include the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The petrol engine continues to produce 88bhp and 110Nm of torque while the diesel engine produces 98bhp and 200Nm of torque.

Image Source