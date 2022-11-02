CarWale
    New-gen Honda WR-V makes global debut

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,348 Views
    New-gen Honda WR-V makes global debut

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre gasoline engine with a CVT gearbox

    - Gets Honda Sensing ADAS features 

    Honda has unveiled the all-new WR-V for the Indonesian market. The new iteration of the SUV is bigger in dimensions, gets new features, and is equipped with ADAS features. Read on to know all about it.

    Honda WR-V Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of styling and design, the WR-V is a departure from its predecessor and sports a new and sportier appearance. Starting with the front, the chrome-stud front grille is flanked by LED headlamps and integrated DRLs. The front bumper has been revised and has a redesigned fog lamp housing with a black outline. The fore and aft skid plates further lend the WR-V an SUV-like look. The WR-V rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and the rear is further accentuated by split LED tail lamps and a roof-mounted spoiler.

    Honda WR-V Dashboard

    The cabin of the Honda WR-V looks familiar to the India-spec Amaze but instead follows a full-black theme with red highlights on door pads, dashboard, and steering wheel. The features on offer include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, and a rear-view camera. 

    However, the highlight remains the suite of ADAS functions – ‘Honda Sensing’ that includes lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, and high-beam assist. 

    Honda WR-V Grille

    Internationally, the Honda WR-V is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a CVT unit only. While there is no official word on the arrival of the WR-V in India, the carmaker is developing an all-new SUV for the Indian market. 

    Honda WR-V Image
    Honda WR-V
    ₹ 9.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Honda WR-V Gallery

    • images
    • videos
