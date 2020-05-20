Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI, Karoq and Superb facelift India launch on 26 May

- Bookings for the Karoq, Rapid 1.0 TSI and Superb facelift have begun on the official website

- All three models were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda will launch three models in India on 26 May, including the new Karoq, Rapid 1.0 and the superb facelift. Bookings for all three models, which made their Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2020, are open on the official website.

The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI, as the name suggests, will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The model will be offered in five variants including Active, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo, details of which are available here.

The Skoda Karoq is a Jeep Compass rival that will be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The company recently revealed the variant details and colour options, details of which can be read here.

Earlier this week, images shared on the web revealed the Skoda Superb facelift arriving at a dealership, all details of which are available here. The model will receive an updated fascia and will be powered exclusively by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine capable of producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed DSG unit.