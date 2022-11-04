CarWale
    2023 Honda City facelift spied in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2023 Honda City facelift spied in India

    Likely to debut in early 2023

    - The older fourth-generation is to be sold alongside the facelift variant

    The all-new 2023 Honda City facelift was recently spied in Pune, hinting at a possible India launch soon. According to our sources, it was en route to the ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) centre.

    It will continue with the existing 1.5-litre petrol and hybrid powertrains. Honda also offers a turbo-charged petrol engine globally, but it is unlikely to make its way to India.

    Honda City Right Side View

    The fifth-generation Honda City gets a complete makeover at the front and rear. The images show a new front grille, revised bumpers, machined alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and new LED lights. 

    Honda City Rear View

    Apart from the features in the existing Honda City, the facelifted version might get features like a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and connected car tech. Other features like the digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror could also be offered in the vehicle. 

    Honda City Left Side View

    ADAS is becoming a popular feature in this segment and will add value if introduced in the standard City. Besides this, the facelifted Honda City might get Hill Start Assist, ABS, ESC, TPMS, and reverse camera with parking sensors. The company will also continue to sell the existing hybrid model alongside the facelifted 2023 Honda City.

    Image Source: Siddesh 

