    Tata Motors sells 45,423 passenger vehicles in October 2022

    Jay Shah

    Tata Motors sells 45,423 passenger vehicles in October 2022

    - 4,277 EVs sold in the previous month

    - Domestic passenger vehicle sales registered 33 per cent growth

    Tata Motors has announced its sales report for October 2022. The Indian automaker retailed a total of 78,335 vehicles in the previous month which comprised passenger and commercial vehicles. Out of these, the brand retailed a total of 45,423 passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

    The total passenger vehicles sold in the country included ICE as well as EV vehicles. The sale of electric vehicles increased to 4,277 units while that of ICE cars stood at 41,146 units. Presently, the vehicle portfolio of the carmaker comprises Tata Punch, Tata Tiago, Tata Nexon, Tata Altroz, Tata Tigor, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari

    As for new models, Tata Motors is likely to introduce the CNG iteration of the Tata Tiago NRG in the coming weeks. The hatchback will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and will most likely be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Last month, the automaker also rejigged the feature list of the Punch micro-SUV wherein the idle start/stop function was discarded for the lower variants. 

