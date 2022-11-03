CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Volvo EX90 E-SUV teased ahead of global launch

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    666 Views
    Volvo EX90 E-SUV teased ahead of global launch

    - Volvo will reveal EX90 on 9 November

    - Claimed drag coefficient is 0.29

    - EX90 will be available alongside its ICE sibling, the XC90

    Volvo is set to unveil the EX90, its flagship E-SUV globally on 9 November. It will be the carmaker’s first SUV to be constructed on the new SPA2 platform, with safety technology never seen in a production car before.

    Volvo Dashboard

    The recent teasers reveal that the interior of this electric SUV has a very minimalist theme. On the dashboard, there is a large centre screen in portrait orientation. Functionalities like navigation, media, phone controls, climate control, seat ventilation, and so on, are baked into this screen and it will run on a Google-based UX, just like existing Volvo cars but with advanced AI features this time around.

    Volvo Instrument Cluster

    Moreover, a horizontally placed but smaller digital driver's display provides all relevant information such as directions, range data, speed, gear position, and ADAS-related info. The steering wheel has also been updated and includes touch controls. The materials used in the cabin are sustainable and eco-friendly.

    Volvo Left Front Three Quarter

    The EX90 features smooth bodywork, including the rounded and sleek aerodynamic design inspired by a yacht as can be seen in images. The images also show Thor’s Hammer-like signature DRLs. Not to mention, this Volvo boasts a drag coefficient of 0.29.

    Volvo Car Roof

    Volvo also revealed a roof-integrated LiDAR system for more advanced autonomous capabilities, which the company claims can operate unsupervised. Even at night, this system can detect pedestrians and objects up to 250 metres ahead. Inside, we get a radar sensor and cameras that can detect onboard passengers for the improved safety of children and pets who are left unattended inside. If a child or pet is detected, the system will prevent the doors from locking and will display a reminder on the screen while keeping the climate controls turned on to maintain a comfortable temperature. 

    The Swedish carmaker has not yet revealed the technical specifications of the EX90. With the goal of launching one EV in India each year, its Indian launch cannot be ruled out and we can expect the EX90 to arrive sometime next year.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Motors sells 45,423 passenger vehicles in October 2022
     Next 
    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in November 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    ByCarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39229 Views
    39 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    ByCarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39229 Views
    39 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo EX90 E-SUV teased ahead of global launch