Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in November 2022

- The benefits are offered in the form of exchange, cash discounts, and corporate benefits

- The discounts are applicable till 30 November

Renault India announced discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in November. The benefits are offered in the form of exchange, cash discounts, and corporate benefits. The offers are grade, variant, and location-specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. If applicable, the customers can also avail of corporate or rural offers.

The benefits are applicable till 30 November, 2022. Read below to learn more about the discount offers announced by the company this month.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 35,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 (on all variants except RXE). Further, the company offers exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants.

Under the rural offer farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can avail of a discount of Rs 5,000, subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents. Every customer is entitled to either corporate or rural offers. Moreover, customers can avail max exchange benefit of Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

Renault Kwid

The company’s entry-level model, the Renault Kwid offers benefits of up to Rs 30,000 this month. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on select variants and exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on all variants except RXE. The company offers a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants for Renault's approved list of corporate and PSUs.

Additionally, the customers can also avail of benefits under the RELIVE scrappage program and a rural offer of Rs 5,000, if applicable.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger attracts similar corporate discounts and rural offers as the Kwid and the Triber. The automaker does not offer a cash discount for the Kiger compact SUV. Further, the customers can also avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

