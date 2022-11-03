CarWale
    Toyota Glanza CNG unofficial bookings open

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The CNG-powered Toyota Glanza could be launched in India soon

    - Baleno S-CNG was recently launched in the country

    Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki announced the prices of the Baleno S-CNG version, starting at Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, Toyota seems to be preparing for the launch of the CNG-powered iteration of the Glanza.

    CarWale has learned that select Toyota dealerships in the country have begun accepting bookings for the CNG version of the Glanza, which is expected to be called the Glanza e-CNG. This suggests that the premium hatchback with a CNG kit could be introduced in the coming days.

    In September this year, a leaked document revealed the variant details and engine specifications of the upcoming Toyota Glanza CNG. The CNG version is expected to be offered in three variants, including S, G, and V.

    The new Toyota Glanza e-CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with a CNG kit. In petrol mode, the model will produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the CNG mode will generate 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit will be the sole transmission on offer.

    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    ₹ 6.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Glanza Gallery

