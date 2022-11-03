Ferrari 499P is Maranello’s new Le Mans Hypercar

- Ferrari returns to the 24 Hours Le Mans after 50 years

- Marks its entry in 2023 WEC with two 499Ps

Ferrari has officially unveiled the new 499P LMH (Le Mans Hypercar), marking the company's return to the 24 Hours Le Mans after nearly 50 years. The 499P is named after its individual cylinder capacity with the letter 'P' for the prototype.

Ferrari's new supercar is a completely new design based on a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis. It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that combines a mid-rear power unit with an electric motor which powers the front axle. In total, the engine produces 680bhp. While the motor is situated on the front, the engine is mounted in the middle and comes mated to a seven-speed sequential gearbox. Therefore, as one might anticipate, the hybrid hypercar gets all-wheel drive. The carbon brake system harvests kinetic energy from the front axle while braking and stores it in the battery for redeployment. The 499P's V6 engine is a member of Ferrari's road-going V6 engine family.

Notably, the Daytona SP3 was the inspiration for the design. The vehicle's red livery includes yellow accents as a nod to the 312PB of the early 1970s. Large louvres and a distinctive Ferrari trademark can be seen around the wheel arches that reduce pressure inside the wheel housings. Moreover, the car's back has a subdued carbon-fibre skin that serves a variety of functions, and it is distinguished by a horizontal twin rear wing.

Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, said, “The 499 confirms our commitment to endurance racing, which is part of our history and part of a tradition of using this kind of competition to test new technologies.”

Ferrari has not yet disclosed the names of its drivers, despite Coletta's claim that the team will be made up of people who are currently a part of its GT racing family.