2023 Kia Seltos launched in South Korea

- To debut in India at 2023 Auto Expo

- Will continue to get the same powertrain options

Kia has launched the 2023 Seltos in its hometown South Korea and a few overseas markets. While there are no changes on the mechanical front, it does get a bunch of cosmetic updates to distinguish it from the current model. The 2023 Seltos will also arrive in India at the 2023 Auto Expo.

On the outside, the facelifted Seltos is now wider, with a more aggressive grille and a lower air dam with a scuff plate. It also gets a more significant fog light compared to the current model. Meanwhile, the ORVMs now come with cameras, which confirms the addition of a 3D surround view camera. What’s more, it also gets a new set of machined alloy wheels.

Kia has made some significant changes at the rear of the facelifted Seltos. It now gets a freshly designed boot lid with a strip of LED tail lamps that runs across the width of the boot lid. Moreover, the reverse lights and reflectors have shifted onto the rear bumper with the elimination of the exhaust tips. It now also gets a powered tailgate.

On the inside, the cabin of the new Seltos looks even more spacious and modern, with changes in the position of buttons for the audio system and a refreshed centre console.It also gets a rotary dial gear lever which might be introduced for the automatic versions in India.