CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    2023 Kia Seltos launched in South Korea

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    502 Views
    2023 Kia Seltos launched in South Korea

    - To debut in India at 2023 Auto Expo

    - Will continue to get the same powertrain options

    Kia has launched the 2023 Seltos in its hometown South Korea and a few overseas markets. While there are no changes on the mechanical front, it does get a bunch of cosmetic updates to distinguish it from the current model. The 2023 Seltos will also arrive in India at the 2023 Auto Expo.

    On the outside, the facelifted Seltos is now wider, with a more aggressive grille and a lower air dam with a scuff plate. It also gets a more significant fog light compared to the current model. Meanwhile, the ORVMs now come with cameras, which confirms the addition of a 3D surround view camera. What’s more, it also gets a new set of machined alloy wheels. 

    Kia Seltos Rear View

    Kia has made some significant changes at the rear of the facelifted Seltos. It now gets a freshly designed boot lid with a strip of LED tail lamps that runs across the width of the boot lid. Moreover, the reverse lights and reflectors have shifted onto the rear bumper with the elimination of the exhaust tips. It now also gets a powered tailgate. 

    On the inside, the cabin of the new Seltos looks even more spacious and modern, with changes in the position of buttons for the audio system and a refreshed centre console.It also gets a rotary dial gear lever which might be introduced for the automatic versions in India.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Innova Hycross side profile teased; debut in India this month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.08 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.42 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.68 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.64 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.63 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Kia Seltos launched in South Korea