Toyota Innova Hycross side profile teased; debut in India this month

- The Toyota Innova Hycross will get a panoramic sunroof

- The model will be unveiled in Indonesia, followed by India

Toyota has released yet another teaser of the Innova Hycross ahead of its official unveiling. The model will make its debut in the Indonesian market on 21 November, where it will be called the Innova Zenix, followed by its showcase in India.

As seen in the teaser image, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will get a ‘Hybrid’ badging on the front door. A few other notable features include blacked-out ORVMs and pillars as well as an integrated spoiler.

The 2022 Toyota Innova Hycross, which will replace the current iteration of the MPV, called the Innova Crysta, will arrive with major changes under its skin. The ladder-on-frame chassis will make way for a monocoque unit while the rear-wheel-drive unit will be changed to a front-wheel-drive layout.

Under the hood, the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol hybrid mill. Reports suggest that this motor will replace the 2.4-litre diesel engine, production of which has already been halted, albeit on a temporary basis due to the high demand. Previously leaked images of the Innova Hycross have revealed what we can expect in terms of exterior styling.