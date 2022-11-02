Nissan India sells 3,061 units in October 2022

- 6,950 units exported

- Nissan Qashqai, Nissan X-Trail, and Nissan Juke showcased

Nissan India has listed its sales figures for October 2022 wherein the automaker retailed a total of 10,011 vehicles. Out of the total sales, 3,061 units were sold in the domestic market whereas 6,950 vehicles were exported to global markets. On a monthly scale, domestic sales dipped by 116 units while exports grew by over 2,000 units.

Presently, the portfolio of Nissan India comprises Magnite and Kicks SUVs. The Magnite was launched in December 2020 and has managed to garner over one lakh bookings so far. It is available at a starting price of Rs 5.97 lakh and can be had in five variants and two engine options.

Besides this, last month, Nissan also showcased three global products in the country. This included Nissan Qashqai, Nissan X-Trail, and Nissan Juke. The Japanese carmaker is evaluating the feasibility of these SUVs for the Indian market, out of which the Nissan X-Trail is expected to be introduced next year. All these models showcase the brand’s strong ‘e-Power’ hybrid powertrain, and they are already on sale in international markets.