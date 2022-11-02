CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Nissan India sells 3,061 units in October 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    251 Views
    Nissan India sells 3,061 units in October 2022

    - 6,950 units exported

    - Nissan Qashqai, Nissan X-Trail, and Nissan Juke showcased

    Nissan India has listed its sales figures for October 2022 wherein the automaker retailed a total of 10,011 vehicles. Out of the total sales, 3,061 units were sold in the domestic market whereas 6,950 vehicles were exported to global markets. On a monthly scale, domestic sales dipped by 116 units while exports grew by over 2,000 units. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Presently, the portfolio of Nissan India comprises Magnite and Kicks SUVs. The Magnite was launched in December 2020 and has managed to garner over one lakh bookings so far. It is available at a starting price of Rs 5.97 lakh and can be had in five variants and two engine options. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, last month, Nissan also showcased three global products in the country. This included Nissan Qashqai, Nissan X-Trail, and Nissan Juke. The Japanese carmaker is evaluating the feasibility of these SUVs for the Indian market, out of which the Nissan X-Trail is expected to be introduced next year. All these models showcase the brand’s strong ‘e-Power’ hybrid powertrain, and they are already on sale in international markets. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Carens prices increased by up to Rs 50,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Kicks

    Nissan Kicks

    ₹ 9.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Kicks Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.35 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.46 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.19 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.78 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.07 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.03 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.60 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan India sells 3,061 units in October 2022