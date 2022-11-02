Kia Carens prices increased by up to Rs 50,000

- Kia Carens price increase was expected in Q4 2022

- Second price hike for the model this year since its launch in February

Kia India has officially hiked the prices of the Carens for the second time this year. The first price increase took place in April when the introductory prices came to an end, thus resulting in the model becoming dearer by up to Rs 70,000.

Last week, we at CarWale revealed that Kia plans to hike the prices of the Carens MPV by the end of the year. With effect from 1 November, the seven-seat model will command a premium of up to Rs 50,000 when compared to the outgoing prices.

Coming to the variant-wise price increase, 1.5-litre NA petrol Prestige variant will now cost Rs 50,000 more than the price last month. Similarly, the 1.5-litre NA petrol Premium variant and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Luxury variant will cost Rs 40,000 and Rs 15,000 more, respectively. The 1.5-litre diesel Luxury variant of the Kia Carens will now cost Rs 35,000 more while all other diesel variants get a uniform price increase of Rs 30,000.

The rest of the Kia Carens 1.4-litre turbo-petrol range, including the Prestige+ DCT, Luxury+ 6S, Luxury+ 7S, Luxury+ 6S DCT, and Luxury+ 7S DCT, have witnessed a price rise of Rs 20,000 each. Meanwhile, the Premium, Prestige, and Prestige+ variants have become dearer by Rs 10,000. Thus, the Kia Carens range now starts at Rs 10 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 17.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).