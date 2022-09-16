CarWale
    Toyota Glanza CNG variants and specs leaked; to be launched soon?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Toyota Glanza CNG is likely to be offered in three variants

    - We can also expect a Maruti Baleno CNG version in the near future

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to introduce the CNG-powered in the coming weeks. Ahead of its launch, the technical specifications and variant details of what could be India’s first CNG-powered premium hatchback have been leaked on the web.

    According to the leaked data, the Toyota Glanza CNG could be offered in three variants including S, G, and V. Under the hood, the model will be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that will produce 88bhp at 6,000rpm in petrol mode and 76bhp at 6,000rpm in CNG mode. This motor will be mated only to a five-speed manual transmission.

    Previously data leaked about the CNG-powered Toyota Glanza hinted that the model, which could be called the Glanza e-CNG, is likely to return a fuel efficiency of 25km/kg. With this, we also expect Maruti to launch the CNG version of the Baleno hatchback after the introduction of the Glanza CNG. More details could surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

