    BYD India opens a new showroom in Mumbai

    Jay Shah

    571 Views
    BYD India opens a new showroom in Mumbai

    - Managed by Group Landmark

    - BYD Atto 3 to be revealed next month

    BYD India has expanded its footprint with the inauguration of a new showroom in Mumbai. Managed by Group Landmark, the showroom is spread across 2,000 sq. ft. The premises houses both a showroom and service centre and is equipped with skilled technicians, service bays, EV charging stations, and a customer lounge. 

    BYD retails the e6 electric MPV in the country at a starting price of Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The e6 is powered by a 71.7kWh battery pack that produces 94bhp and 180Nm of torque. Its feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, six-way adjustable front seats, four airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. 

    Next month, the EV maker will introduce the new Atto 3 electric SUV in the country. As per the recently released teaser, the Atto 3 will feature LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and split LED tail lamps adjoined by an illuminated light stripe. Additionally, the Atto 3 could also get features like a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a wireless charger. 

    Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “The Mumbai region is one of the key markets for BYD India. Moreover, Mumbai city has been seeing a shift towards electric vehicles with a trend among buyers to prefer EVs rising in the territory.”

