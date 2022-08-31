Living with the Toyota Glanza

How practical is it?

Now, the Glanza is a big hatchback and has a very practical cabin with many usable spaces all around. All door pads can fit in one-litre bottles and the front doors can additionally accommodate small 500ml bottles as well. Moreover, the glovebox is decent in size and the centre-placed cupholders are adequate for your takeaway coffee/tea. We also found the position of the centre armrest convenient to rest the elbow while toggling the AMT gear stalk. The added advantage is the small cubby placed underneath, which is useful to stow away small belongings like a wallet and charging cables.

Coming to the front seats, while the seats miss out on leatherette upholstery, the cushioning feels right and with adequate side lateral support. Furthermore, the height-adjustable driver seat and tilt-telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel means it is easy to get into an ideal driving position. We have spent long hours in the driver and co-driver seats and never felt tired. Even the view up front is clear and when not needed, the heads-up display can be folded down at the touch of a button.

The rear seats are quite comfortable for two passengers. The backrest angle feels right, and with adjustable headrests and space below the front seats to tuck the feet, the rear occupants will surely enjoy the space and comfort on offer. In fact, the two charging ports at the back and the option to fold the seats in 60:40 do come in handy. However, with the third occupant in place, the first hindrance was the rear aircon vent and then the lack of headrest and tight shoulder room.

Now, the boot at 318 litres is roughly 20 litres less than the older model. And with a high and slightly narrow loading lip, putting things into it may be a chore. But if you are good at arranging things, placing the suitcases and duffle bags vertically will fit in all commuters’ luggage.